Public Health Mid-West urge people to protect older relatives

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people to avoid any form of large social gathering over the Christmas break.

The public health body, which covers Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary has made a stark warning about the prevalence of the virus in the region.

In a statement released by the Department of Public Health Mid-West, it states that they have seen evidence of some members of the public dropping their guard, particularly in large social gatherings.

They are currently managing outbreaks in social gatherings, residential care facilities, private households, and among extended families.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix is asking people to protect their older relatives by staying away from them, saying it’s the only way we can prevent serious illness at the moment.

As a result they’re urging people to socialise with as few people as possible, while continuing to wear a mask and washing hands frequently.