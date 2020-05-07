Public getting used to Covid-19 guidelines

A Tipperary pharmacist says people are adapting to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Pharmacies Union says operating costs are increasing by an average of €5,000 a month because of social-distancing measures needed to protect customers, such as counter screens.

The union says some outlets’ are struggling to cope, as retails sales are down by 36 per cent due to the pandemic.

However Fethard pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that customers are getting used to the necessary changes.

“At the start when it all happened, I think everyone was in such shock and really wasn’t able to cope with what was going on at all.”

“So now I think people are in a better rhythm and they’re able to, you know maybe people are ringing up to say you know would you have my prescription ready because sometimes it does take 10 or 15 minutes to get a prescription ready.”

“So it means they’re not standing around waiting for that length of time so we can manage people and manage the customers that they’re not having to wait.”