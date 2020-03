All libraries, museums, and council-run swimming pools in Tipperary are shut as of today.

The council issued a statement last night to say they’re ramping up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They’re also cancelling all council-run festivals or events, while public arts centres and playground facilities will now close as well.

Ger Walsh is Senior Executive Officer in the council and he’s told Tipp FM News the measures come in from this morning.