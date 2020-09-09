Pub closures leading to lack of human interaction

A North Tipp publican fears people in rural areas are missing out on key social contact because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The government yesterday approved the reopening of all pubs on September 21st having been closed for six months.

Darina Kelly of Kelly’s Last Chance Bar in Rathcabbin says while modern technology has allowed people to stay in contact it can’t make up for human contact.

“I feel that pubs for one reason or another are going into decline as an area for people to come and spend time and I’d like to see that reversed because I really see the value.”

“I think everyone would agree with me that the value of a chat – a human chat – Zoom is grand but Zoom isn’t everything either. There’s something about human interaction.”