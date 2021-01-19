Progress made on vaccinating Nenagh General staff

UL Hospitals Group, which oversees Nenagh Hospital, says it’s “issuing as much vaccine as possible” following controversy over vaccine rollout.

The Group says that around 120 staff in Nenagh have now received the first dose of the vaccine, after some staff went public with their frustration late last week.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an update on the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs at its acute facilities in the midwest region.

By Sunday night, just over 3,500 healthcare workers had received their first dose, which mirrors the supply of the vaccine received by the Hospital Group in recent weeks.

It states that vaccination has been rolled out in University Hospital Limerick, the University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital.

According to the Group, the rollout of the vaccination programme predated the current Covid outbreaks being managed in Nenagh, as well as St John’s Hospital in Limerick.

They say they “recognise the anxiety being experienced by unvaccinated staff”.

Around 120 staff at Nenagh Hospital have received the jabs so far, and it’s stated that this focuses on “staff in high risk areas” of the hospital, and those being redeployed to support the opening of surge capacity in UHL.

The vaccination programme will extend to Nenagh “as soon as the national delivery schedule allows”.