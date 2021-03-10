Progress being made on Tipperary vaccination centres

Nenagh’s vaccination centre is said to be at an “advanced stage of completion” and will be ready to open in the “next few weeks”.

Public health officials in the Midwest have issued an update on the centres, which are seen as key in the broader rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Two Covid-19 vaccination centres in Tipperary are to open in the near future – at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh and the Clonmel Park Hotel.

Health officials overseeing the rollout in the mid-west say that extensive fit-out works have been needed to reconfigure the Nenagh site in north Tipp, as well as the Limerick and Clare centres.

This will eventually see 15 separate vaccination booths at the Abbey Court Hotel, as well as 20 in Ennis and 30 at the Radisson Hotel near Limerick city.

Management are said to be pleased with the “extremely positive response” from existing healthcare staff to get involved in the vaccination campaign.

Recruitment is continuing however for vaccinators to join the Mid-West team, with a particular focus on candidates trained in healthcare but not currently working in the sector.

Registered healthcare professionals including doctors (IMC), nurses & midwives (NMBI), pharmacists (PSI), physiotherapists (CORU), paramedics, advanced paramedics & emergency medical technicians (PHECC), registered optometrists (CORU) and registered dentists (Dental Council of Ireland) or other regulated healthcare professionals approved to vaccinate can apply for either full-time, part-time or flexible hours.

Further information and online application is accessible via www.hbsrecruitmentservices.ie/vaccinators. Enquiries to: 061-588590.