Primary school principals unhappy with communication from HSE

Primary school principals feel their voices are not being heard and communication with the Education Department has been very poor.

Those are among the results of a survey of 530 members of the National Principals’ Forum.

Loughmore principal and NPF representative, Angela Dunne says they’re doing all they can to keep their schools open.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Angela said 25% of members reported positive COVID cases in their schools but the communication from the HSE also left a lot to be desired.

“The big worry is the inconsistency around HSE communication and the return times for calls to advise principals on what to do and how to manage the situation.”

“29% of principals heard back from the HSE the same day but over 32% were waiting three or more days. In fact 15% were waiting for over a week which is an impossible situation to be left in when you’re trying to manage a positive case of Covid in your school and you’re bound by confidentiality and GDPR.”