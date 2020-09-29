Premier County still has lowest Covid-19 rate in the country

Tipperary continues to have the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, but the figure has risen in recent days.

The Premier County has recorded 20.7 positive cases per 100,000 people in the fortnight up to midnight on Saturday night, up from a figure of 15.7 cases in the middle of last week.

By comparison, Donegal currently has an incidence rate of 185 cases per 100,000 people.

Some of our neighbouring counties have recorded decreases in recent days however, including Waterford which is at 67 cases per 100,000 people.