Premier County Covid rate now at 391.7 per 100,000

NPHET will discuss the country’s record number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations when it meets this morning.

There are now 954 people in hospital with the virus and 7,836 cases were confirmed yesterday – with both figures the highest since the pandemic began.

113 new cases were reported in Tipperary yesterday bringing the number to 625 over the last fortnight.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the country is likely to see an increasing number of deaths and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile high visibility Garda patrols and Covid-19 checkpoints have resumed in Tipperary and across the country to coincide with the increased restrictions.

The checkpoints will be on national and local roads but not motorways.

Patrols will resume at parks and public amenities, with additional Gardaí being deployed to the front line.