Premier County Covid rate among lowest in the country

Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate is remaining relatively low despite a sharp rise in national numbers.

Eight of the 970 new cases reported yesterday were in Tipperary, bringing the county’s incidence rate to 65 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s a figure which is only higher than five other counties, including neighbours Galway and Clare.

The national incidence rate is 138 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, with Donegal the worst affected county.

13 further deaths related to Covid-19 were also announced last night.

The Chief Medical Officer says the current trajectory of Covid-19 here is of “grave concern”, as people are being urged to rethink their Christmas plans to protect elderly and vulnerable loved ones.

The country will move to Level 5 restrictions tomorrow in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Hotels, gastropubs, hairdressers and beauticians will have to close, while restrictions on household visits and inter-county travel will be phased in from St. Stephen’s Day.