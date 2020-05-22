Plight of greyhound racing industry highlighted in the Dáil

A number of Tipperary TDs have called for greyhound racing to get the white flag at the same time as horse racing.

Operators of greyhound tracks say they are confident that they can operate safely and within Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Horse racing is due to resume behind closed doors on June 8th.

The case for greyhound racing to return on the same date was made in the Dáil last evening.

Deputy Jackie Cahill said “The managers of dog tracks around the country assure me that they can adhere to social-distancing and they cannot understand why at this juncture they have been divorced from the horse racing industry.”

Deputy Michael Lowry had this to say to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. “This is a particularly important business and pastime in rural Ireland.”

“All the protocols and procedures are in place for a safe reopening or our greyhound racing tracks. I am satisfied that you and your officials understand the necessity to reopen greyhound racing activities as soon as possible.”

In response Minister Creed said “It’s a statement of fact that I think everybody – subject to the strictures of the road-map that has been published – is anxious to have the white flag raised at an earlier date for them.”

“I’m very aware of the interests of the greyhound sector in that regard. “I don’t want to mislead anybody, it’s not an easy ask but we are engaged with the sector.”