Plans for Tipp isolation unit draws criticism

Concerns are being raised about the chosen location of a Covid-19 isolation unit in Tipperary.

Contactors working on behalf of the Council began adaptations on a house at Millersbrook in Nenagh on Tuesday morning, but local residents say there was little or no consultation with them about the plans.

The Council has said it’s continuing to work on its vacant housing stock to ensure availability to meet housing needs, including having units available to assist with the pandemic.

Jordan Hutchinson lives in the house next door to this proposed unit with his elderly parents, and he says they’re very concerned about the plans.

“It’s just the fact that they’re placing them into a built-up area. They didn’t check with us beforehand.”

“I was told that planning for this had started on the 8th of March which is plenty of time for them to go around and check the people’s circumstances and see it would it alright to do it in the first place.”

Full Council statement:

Tipperary County Council is continuing work on its vacant housing stock around the county to ensure that dwellings are available to meet many of its housing needs including the alleviation of homelessness, overcrowding, transfers from the HAP scheme and in the event that they are needed, to have units available to assist with the Covid 19 pandemic. The dwellings are generally being prepared to the normal re-letting standards and to date no Local Authority dwelling in the County has been used specifically as an isolation unit. Work on these units is deemed to be an essential Local Authority service in the context of the current restrictions that apply

In accordance with HSE guidance if any individual has symptoms or is diagnosed with Covid 19 they are asked to self isolate within their own dwelling. The use of any other dwelling for self isolation or other purposes will be in a particular set of circumstances following discussion with the HSE and where self isolation in their own dwelling is not an option. The Local Authority has a duty and a responsibility to work with the other state agencies in these challenging times.

The competence of a contractor is assessed at the tender award stage and in the current circumstances all contractors are obliged to comply with HSE and Government Guidelines with regard to physical distancing and other COVID 19 restrictions. It is disappointing to hear the comments about the contractor and these have been brought to their attention today.