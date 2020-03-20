People urged to show support for Tipp healthcare staff

People in Tipperary are being asked to donate to a fund to help feed healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Feed Tipps Heroes’ is the name of the fund which is accessible on gofundme.com, which aims to donate money to local restaurants who can prepare food for staff.

The Galileo Cafe in Clonmel prepared 170 free pizzas for staff at South Tipp General Hospital earlier this week.

Organiser of this new fund, Helen Shanahan, says people can search for Feed Tipp Heroes on the GoFundMe page and donate what they can.

She is also encouraging staff to point out the project to bigger multi-nationals who may have a corporate social responsibility programme.