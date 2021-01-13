People urged not to let their guard down at work during pandemic

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the mid-west region during this pandemic has more than doubled in the space of just over three weeks.

Public Health Mid-West has revealed that on December 18th, 5,532 cases had been recorded across north Tipp, Limerick and Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of January 10th, that total had surged to 12,572 – a 127 percent increase in the space of just over three weeks, with the vast majority of the new cases in Limerick.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, says an increasing number of outbreaks in workplaces are being managed in the region.

“Unfortunately people sometimes still tend to drop their guard at work at break times or that.”

“I think at this point everybody should be wearing masks at all times. At break times be really careful to sit apart or have breaks at different times to other people.”