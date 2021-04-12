Partial easing of Level 5 restrictions

The five kilometre travel limit has been lifted, with people in Tipperary now free to travel within the Premier county or 20 kilometres from their home into another county.

It’s one of the Level 5 Covid restrictions being eased, as well as two households being allowed to meet outside – but not in private gardens.

All students will return to schools today for the first time in 2021.

All home building will also resume – non-essential construction works have been closed since January 8th and will start re-opening on a phased basis.

303 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health last night – the lowest daily figure since mid-December, while two more deaths linked to the disease were recorded.

Last night there were 223 people with the virus in public hospitals – down over 10 percent on last week.