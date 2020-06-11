Parents asked to ensure children use hand sanitizer when using playgrounds

With the easing of more Covid restrictions this week, playgrounds around Tipperary are beginning to reopen now.

However, each playground will only be able to open once the council have erected signage advising about proper hygiene and social distancing.

Senior Executive Officer with the council, Ger Walsh has this advice for parents bringing their children to any of those that are open.

“So they should bring their own hand sanitizer for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.”

“In the absence of sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use the equipment.”

“They should ensure physical distancing between children, obviously advise their to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth and to ensure children under their care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.”