Nursing Homes welcome visitors again but with strict guidelines

Those visiting nursing home residents for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted should prepare for a very different meeting environment.

Nursing homes across Tipperary opened their doors to visitors yesterday, by appointment only and with social distancing measures still in place.

Greenhills Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir is one of the facilities to adapt to the new visitor protocols.

Director of Nursing, Shauna O’Brien, says that people can visit their loved ones in their rooms or in other newly designed areas of the building.

“So there’s two garden spaces that I’ve set out outside and social distancing is maintained out there – there’s markings on the ground to highlight where the two metres is.”

“There’s a visiting room also within the nursing home which is very close to the front reception.”