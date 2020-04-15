Nursing home patients missing contact with family

A further 25 clusters of Covid-19 cases have been noted across the country, including 11 in nursing homes.

Latest stats compiled as of Sunday night, show there were 151 clusters in nursing homes, with over half of those in the east.

An additional cluster was discovered in the previous 24 hours in the south east region, which takes in south Tipperary, bringing the total there to two.

The midwest region, which includes the north of the county, has recorded four clusters in nursing homes.

Tipperary musician Sean O’Connor had been a regular visitor to local facilities, including one where his father is a resident.

He says the visitor restrictions have been difficult to get used to.

“The weird thing is that you can’t pick up the phone to most of their relatives because you don’t know their number because you never thought you’d need it as you always said I’ll see you the next time.

“It’s a big hole and a big sort of a wrench.”

“The obvious worry is are they safe but it’s not just your relatives, is everyone else safe.”