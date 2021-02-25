Number of Covid patients at STGH remains high

593 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals this afternoon – the lowest number of patients since January 2nd.

It’s a 9 percent fall on yesterday’s number and 23 percent lower than last Thursday’s total.

Locally, there are 31 patients with the virus at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel – the biggest total of any hospital outside of Dublin.

While at University Hospital Limerick, the number of Covid-19 patients has dropped further to 16.

Across the country in the past 24 hours there have been 19 admissions to and 52 discharges from hospitals.

In ICU overnight there were 136 patients.