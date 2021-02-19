Number of Covid patients continues to rise at STGH

Despite the national drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations, the number of people with the virus is continuing to slowly rise at South Tipp General Hospital.

There are now 38 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in Clonmel, a rise of six on the the hospital’s total one week ago.

It also compares with a national 21 percent decrease in Covid hospitalisations over the seven day period.

Further north, there are 30 people with the virus at University Hospital Limerick – a figure which has slowly decreased in recent weeks.

There are 754 people with the virus in hospitals across the country, including 151 in intensive care.