771 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this afternoon.

It’s the lowest number since January 5th and shows a 7 percent fall from yesterday, and a 21 percent decrease on last Thursday.

Locally, there are 36 patients with the virus at South Tipp General in Clonmel, and a further 32 at University Hospital Limerick according to latest HSE figures.

Overnight there were 154 people receiving treatment in ICUs.