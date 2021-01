There are 122 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, 75 more than a week ago.

UHL has the second highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country, and there are nine people with the virus in intensive care there according to latest figures.

Further south, there are 14 patients with Covid-19 at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel, double the total a week ago.

Nationally, there are 1,575 hospitalised with Covid-19, including 128 in intensive care.