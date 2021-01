The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has risen by nearly 2,000 this week.

12,747 of the 460,000 set to get the payment today are in the Premier County according to the Department of Social Protection

This is up from 10,795 last week – the 18% increase in Tipp is above the national figure of 15%.

However it is still well below the peak of 18,800 reached last May.