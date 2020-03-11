North Tipp undertaker says Covid 19 directives go too far

A Tipperary funeral director believes that a directive regarding funeral arrangements for coronavirus victims is “a little over the top”.

Pat Keller of Keller’s Funeral Directors in Nenagh has been responding to a protocol from the Irish Association of Funeral Directors which advises that people who have died from the illness be buried or cremated immediately and funerals held at a later date.

The IAFD also recommended that relatives of the deceased should not be permitted to attend funeral homes.

Pat Keller doesn’t think such precautions are necessary.