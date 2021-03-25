North Tipp school closed due to Covid outbreak

A number of schools in Tipperary are now dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19.

Among those with confirmed cases are the Presentation Primary School in Carrick on Suir and Scoil Iosef Naofa at Corville in Roscrea.

The school in Corville has made the decision to close after a number of positive cases.

Local Councillor Michael Smith said the school won’t be reopening until after the Easter break on April 12th.

“There’s eight confirmed cases of Covid and a number of staff restricting their movements based on being close contacts so you had a situation where well over a third of the teaching staff could not attend the school and that left the board in a very difficult position.”

“But I believe the board didn’t have a choice in this regard – I think they had to act and I think they acted decisively.”