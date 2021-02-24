No reduction in number of Covid patients at STGH

South Tipp General Hospital is continuing to experience relatively high numbers of Covid-19 patients, despite the decreasing national figure.

There are 35 people with the virus receiving treatment at the Clonmel facility – the same figure as this day last week and the second highest total of any hospital outside of Dublin.

The number of people with the virus at University Hospital Limerick has decreased further to 20.

Nationally, there are 652 people with the virus in Ireland’s hospitals including 151 in intensive care.