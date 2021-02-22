No major change in Covid numbers at local hospitals

The number of Covid-19 hospitalisations at Tipperary’s local hospitals seems to have stabilised over the last week.

There are 36 patients with the virus at South Tipperary General Hospital according to latest figures, a small increase on the figure of 34 one week ago.

The 31 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick is down from 38 one week ago, but the decrease seen at UHL in recent weeks seems to have plateaued.

726 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

It’s a 2 percent drop on yesterday, while it’s a 20 percent fall on last Monday.