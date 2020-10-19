New nationwide COVID restrictions to be announced this evening

The restrictions announced by Government today need to last up to 10 weeks and longer in Dublin, according to a public health expert.

It comes as 1,283 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday including 36 in Tipperary bringing the total for the county over the last fortnight to 174.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines believes people need to stop obsessing about Christmas saying it will happen no matter what Level the country is in.

“A minimum of 8 to 10 weeks and considerably longer in Dublin unfortunately.”

“I think we have to be realistic about Christmas – Christmas will happen. People will go and visit their families at Christmas.”

“We have to make sure people do it as safely as possible, to the least extent possible and to with the lowest risk to their parents in particular.”