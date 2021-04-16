New Covid testing centre to operate in Cahir over the coming days

People in South Tipperary are being encouraged to avail of a new walk-in Covid-19 test centre which will open in Cahir tomorrow.

Based at the HSE Primary Care Centre at Barnora it will operate from 11am to 7pm each day until Wednesday 21st.

Public Health Specialist and head of the HSE South East Public Health Department Dr Carmel Mullaney says the centre is aimed at people who are asymptomatic.

“The main thing about it is that there is no appointment necessary. You can self-refer – you don’t need a GP appointment.”

“However it is intended for people who don’t have symptoms at the moment so anyone who is concerned for whatever reason, if they’re over 16 years of age and they’re within a 20 to 25 kilometre radius of Cahir they’re welcome to come to this test centre and get tested.”