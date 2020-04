One further cluster of Covid-19 cases has been noted at a nursing home in the midwest.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre stats, which are latest as of Tuesday night, show there are now 5 clusters at nursing homes in north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

There are also two clusters in residential institutions in the region, and one in a hospital.

The southeast region, which takes in south Tipperary, has two clusters in nursing homes, two in hospitals, and one in a residential institution.