Nenagh nurse speaks of toll Covid is taking on frontline staff

Over 200 staff at Nenagh General Hospital are still unsure when they will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

It follows a high profile appeal by them last week which resulted in a total of 82 doses being sent to the hospital – however there are over 300 staff there.

Louise Morgan Walsh is a nurse at Nenagh General – she has criticised the roll out of the vaccine to private hospitals ahead of public and says they will have to continue to fight their corner.

“We’re falling down like flies inside in work at the moment. We still have patients to mind and our patients have always been our priority.”

“And you can imagine as well it’s such a hard time for families out there that have patients in hospital. They’re trying to get a window visit to get a peek in at their loved one.”

“It’s just horrendous what we have went through for the past ten months – and will continue to do so because the numbers are so high – it’s absolutely shocking.”