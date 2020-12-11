Nenagh has lowest Covid-19 incidence rate in Premier County

North Tipperary seems to be performing better in the battle against Covid-19 at the moment, based on figures over the last fortnight.

The incidence rates for the Nenagh, Roscrea-Templemore and Newport Local Electoral Areas are all below 50 cases per 100,000 people, with Cahir the only other area in the county below 50.

Meanwhile, the rate in Cashel – Tipperary LEA is the highest in the county at 146 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, with Clonmel on 136.

129 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary over that 14 day period.

National incidence rate – 80 cases / 100,000 people

Cashel – Tipperary – 40 (new cases) / 146 (cases/100,000 people)

Clonmel – 33 / 136

Thurles – 19 / 98

Carrick-on-Suir – 14 / 72

Newport – 8 / 49

Cahir – 5 / 34

Roscrea – Templemore – 5 / 30

Nenagh – 5 / 23