Nenagh has lowest Covid-19 incidence rate in Premier County

North Tipperary seems to be performing better in the battle against Covid-19 at the moment, based on figures over the last fortnight.
The incidence rates for the Nenagh, Roscrea-Templemore and Newport Local Electoral Areas are all below 50 cases per 100,000 people, with Cahir the only other area in the county below 50.
Meanwhile, the rate in Cashel – Tipperary LEA is the highest in the county at 146 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, with Clonmel on 136.
129 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary over that 14 day period.
National incidence rate – 80 cases / 100,000 people
Cashel – Tipperary – 40 (new cases) / 146 (cases/100,000 people)
Clonmel – 33 / 136
Thurles – 19 / 98
Carrick-on-Suir – 14 / 72
Newport – 8 / 49
Cahir – 5 / 34
Roscrea – Templemore – 5 / 30
Nenagh – 5 / 23