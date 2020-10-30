Nenagh has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county

The Roscrea-Templemore Local Electoral Area had the worst Covid-19 infection rate in Tipperary over the last two weeks.

The Department of Health has released updated figures outlining the Covid-19 incidence rate and new cases in the county.

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Roscrea-Templemore was just under 404 cases per 100,000 people between October 13th-26th – with 67 new cases reported in the area over the two week period.

It’s the only Local Electoral Area which surpassed the national average of 307 cases per 100,000, but the Carrick-on-Suir area was just below that figure with 298.

The Nenagh area, which had one of the lowest infection rates in the country last week, has seen its incidence rate rise to 56 cases per 100,000 due to 12 new cases there over the two week period.

However, it remains the lowest infection rate of any Local Electoral Area in the Premier County.

Roscrea-Templemore (LEA) – 67 (new cases) / 403.8 (cases / 100,000 people)

Carrick-on-Suir – 58 / 298.4

Cahir – 29 / 197.1

Clonmel – 28 / 115.2

Newport – 17 / 103.9

Cashel-Tipperary – 27 / 98.6

Thurles – 19 / 98

Nenagh – 12 / 56.1