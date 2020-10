The Covid-19 incidence rate nationally stands at 88.2 per 100,000.

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Premier county at 37.4 per 100,000 of population.

Thurles is at 36.1 while Cashel – Tipperary stands at 29.2 and Clonmel 24.7.

Cahir, Carrick on Suir, Newport and Roscrea – Templemore are all at less than 5 per 100,000.