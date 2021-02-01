Nenagh Hospital worker, who contracted Covid-19, highlights frustrations with vaccine shortfall

A member of staff at Nenagh Hospital says workers there feel like “forgotten ones” in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Significant numbers of staff there are currently on Covid-related leave, forcing the UL Hospitals Group to temporarily close all outpatient services, as well as the Local Injuries and Medical Assessment Units.

Only around half of the 300-strong workforce there have received their first dose of the vaccine, despite the hospital treating some Covid-19 patients.

One member of the Nenagh workforce, Margaret, got in touch with Tipp Today earlier.

She contracted Covid-19 in the hospital, and is has been a patient at University Hospital Limerick for the last 11 days.

She’s calling for workers to be vaccinated urgently.

“We were just the forgotten ones. We’ve been working frontline there dealing with Covid patients since last March and there was no mention of us getting a vaccine until some of my colleagues went public and went onto social media.”

“You have no idea of the fear that’s there. Colleagues were dropping like flies. Everyone was just getting sicker and sicker.”