Nenagh and Clonmel Covid test center’s remain open

The HSE has informed Tipp FM that it’s two Covid-19 testing centres in Tipperary remain open on a full-time basis.

The radio station has heard from multiple listeners recently who were critical of having to access a Covid-19 test at a centre outside the county.

However, a spokesperson for HSE Midwest says their Derg Centre facility in Nenagh can accommodate 100 appointments per day between 2-8pm, and that they have had spare capacity each of the last two days.

Meanwhile, the HSE South East has also confirmed that their Moyle Rovers centre remains open, but that some people may be offered tests outside the county where convenient.