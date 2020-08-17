Nearly 30 cases of Covid-19 at West Tipp mushroom farm

The HSE is due to give details today of the results of testing of staff at a mushroom farm in Golden.

112 workers at Walsh Mushrooms were tested over the weekend – it’s understood an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases there to nearly 30.

The final figure is due today.

Further tests are due to be conducted over the next 7 days as a precautionary measure.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Tipperary since the pandemic began is now 563.