Nearly 150 Covid patients at UHL

There are 145 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, and a further 39 at South Tipp General in Clonmel, according to latest figures.

The figures for those local acute hospitals are almost identical to those published one week ago.

There are currently 19 people in intensive care at UHL and five in Clonmel, however those figures may not include all patients on ventilators outside of critical care units.

Meanwhile, the INMO is reporting 63 patients are on trolleys at UHL this afternoon, almost a third of the national total of 201.