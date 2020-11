The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in Nenagh last week rose to 854.

Figures from the HSE Midwest show a further 88 people had planned appointments at the Derg Centre which were subsequently missed.

The 854 tests carried out over the seven days is a rise of 38 on the total for the previous week.

169 of those tests were carried out last Thursday alone at the Derg Centre, and that doesn’t include 25 people who missed their appointments that day too.