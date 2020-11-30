McGrath: Traditional pubs being discriminated against

A Tipperary TD says so called “wet pubs” would have a strong legal case against their ongoing closure.

As we emerge from Level 5 restrictions tomorrow pubs who serve food will be allowed to reopen while the traditional pub remains closed.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Mattie McGrath said this is unfair and cannot be allowed to happen.

“It’s driving a wedge first of all between the pubs – many of them are self-employed business people. Some of them are there for generations and now they’re being discriminated against.”

“I think they have a very good strong legal case if they were to take it because you can’t just discriminate against a business like that which has a licence.”