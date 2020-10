Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath says the restrictions are going to be hugely damaging to both businesses and public mental health.

Speaking to Tipp FM he says Level 5 is too severe.

“The World Health Organisation do not advocate lockdown as the primary mean of control of the virus. We were at Level 3 – obviously the cases are alarming but it’s a big shock and a big blow.”

“I thought maybe Level 4 first but to go to Level 5 is very damaging to the economy.”