McGrath queries works at Cashel hospital

Clarity is being sought on the purpose of works currently taking place at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, independent TD Mattie McGrath said that builders have been in the building carrying out works in recent days.

Deputy McGrath had earmarked the facility in February as a potentially suitable facility for Covid-19 patients, and Tipp FM has contacted HSE to seek clarification on the purpose of the works.

He has been in touch with Health Minister Simon Harris about the issue but says the problem is that all the bathrooms were removed last summer which he described as wanton waste.

Deputy McGrath says Our Lady’s is a self-contained building which would be easily isolated.