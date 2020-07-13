McGrath hits out at lack of security at airports

A Tipperary TD is highly critical of what he sees as the double standards being shown regarding travel during Covid-19.

Mattie McGrath’s comments come as tourists from coronavirus hotspots in the US are allowed to fly into Ireland.

He has criticised the lack of security and checks at airports.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy McGrath said we seemed to be openly welcoming people into Ireland with no concerns about Covid-19.

“This is a nonsense now, a total pathetic nonsense that people can flog in from countries like Bulgaria, Spain and the United States and we punishing our own people at home.”

“It’s a farce; it’s just sickening to see people being so nervous so frightened businesses being destroyed and we allow people just wander in here.”

“Fáilte Ireland then came up with the guidelines for the pubs – it would fit them better to sort out the airports. They’re welcoming these people and that’s their job but not to interfere in businesses and go and make sure the airports are sealed. They were never sealed.”