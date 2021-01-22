McGrath criticises government for not imposing mandatory travel quarantine

The Rural Independent Group has slammed the Government for its ‘juvenile’ excuses for not imposing mandatory travel quarantine.

It says 33,000 foreign travellers arrive into the country a week, which will ‘inevitably’ carry more Covid cases into Ireland.

Similar systems are in place in other nations like Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Canada.

The Group’s leader, Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath, says it makes a ‘laughing stock’ of the Irish public.

“We saw the tens of thousands of people who came here for Christmas. We saw 20,000 have come since. We see the students coming to Limerick.”

“This is making a laughing stock of the people who are making huge sacrifices to try and comply with the regulations.”

“It’s time the Government got serious and got real and have proper medical checks and tests.”