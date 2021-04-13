McGrath critical of constantly changing HSE stance on vaccine

A Tipperary TD says he’s not surprised at the HSE decision to cancel AstraZeneca vaccine clinics scheduled for today.

It comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee yesterday recommended no-one under 60 should use the AstraZeneca jab following blood clot fears.

Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath says constantly changing advice on the vaccine is not good enough.

“In February the HSE said that AstraZeneca is not for older people. In March the HSE told student nurses you must take AstraZeneca vaccine or you can’t continue your nursing career. And now in April – if it was April Fools Day you’d say something – the HSE tells student nurses you cannot take the AstraZeneca vaccine as it may not be safe for younger people.”

“So where do you go? It’s gone from the bizarre to the ridiculous.”