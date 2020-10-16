Masks causing problems for stammerers

People with a stammer will often find mask-wearing more difficult than others.

So says a former Templemore councillor and Chairman of the Irish Stammering Association, Michael Ryan.

Next Thursday marks International Stammering Awareness Day.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Michael said anything that obstructs the mouth area can add to the stress that they face.

“People who stammer would rely on taking heavy breaths and on breathing and the whole obstruction causes discomfort and frustration – I’ve seen it myself.

“What you do really I suppose to try understand is this has to be done and we have to wear it and as a person with a stammer is try not to build yourself up and be calmer coming into a speaking situation.”