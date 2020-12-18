Marked contrast in Tipp Covid-19 rates

Three of Tipperary’s eight Local Electoral Areas recorded fewer than five new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks.

Latest figures covering December 1st to 14th show that the Nenagh, Roscrea-Templemore and Cahir areas all recorded fewer than five cases in that fortnight.

On the other end of the scale, Cashel-Tipperary has an incidence rate of 150 cases per 100,000 people after 41 new cases were reported in the two weeks.

That’s followed by Thurles Local Electoral Area which has an incidence rate of 134 cases per 100,000 people after 26 new cases.

484 new cases were confirmed in the Republic last night including 11 in Tipperary.