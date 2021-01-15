Major increase in local coronavirus cases

Latest Covid-19 stats for Tipperary’s local areas reveal the drastic surge in cases over the last two weeks.

Each of the county’s eight Local Electoral Areas has recorded at least 100 new cases in the last fortnight.

Between December 29th and January 11th, the Covid-19 case numbers rose to heights never seen during the pandemic.

It’s now been revealed that the Newport, Cahir and Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Areas had infection rates in that time of around 1,200 cases per 100,000 people.

That translates to 201 new cases in Newport, 178 in Cahir and 327 in Cashel-Tipperary.

Infection rates in other parts of the county were below 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, but case numbers remained high.

There were 216 new cases in the Clonmel area over the last fortnight, 166 in Nenagh, 156 in Thurles, 127 in Carrick-on-Suir and 112 in Roscrea-Templemore.

Newport – 201 (new cases) / 1229 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir – 178 / 1209

Cashel-Tipperary – 327 / 1194

Clonmel – 216 / 888

Thurles – 156 / 805

Nenagh – 166 / 777

Roscrea-Templemore – 112 / 675

Carrick-on-Suir – 127 / 653