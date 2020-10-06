Lowry welcomes decision not to move to Level-5

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry believes there was an “element of shock treatment” involved in NPHET’s recommendation to go to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

The independent deputy is pleased with the decision to pursue Level 3 instead, but thinks that new methods need to be used to appeal to young people about the dangers of the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team had sought the introduction of level 5, due to increased concerns about hospital capacity and virus transmission.

Deputy Lowry says it wouldn’t have made sense to jump from Level 2 to 5 in such a short space of time.

“I’m glad that common sense has prevailed.”

“I’ve no doubt that there was an element of shock treatment involved in the NPHET decision. It most definitely was a wake up call to the people of Ireland and the people of Tipperary that we need to be more vigilant, we need to be more careful, we need to be more cautious in our approach and we need to observe the guidelines and the rules which are well known to everyone at this stage.”