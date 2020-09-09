Lowry: Tipperary not heading for another lockdown

Deputy Michael Lowry has played down any suggestion of a localised lockdown in Tipperary.

His comments come after the government confirmed restrictions on home visits in Dublin and Limerick is an option that will have to be considered.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has urged people living in the two counties to reduce their social contacts as cases continue to rise.

There has been speculation that the Tipp might face similar restrictions but speaking on Tipp Today Michael Lowry said the county has shown it can handle outbreaks of Covid-19.

“I don’t think there’s any question of a lockdown in Tipperary, any local lockdown.”

“We have had a number of outbreaks in Tipperary. Rosderra in Roscrea captured a huge amount of publicity; we had the national media onto it. Rosderra had a blanket test last Friday and it was totally Covid free so they managed to control it.”

“Cahir Meats – the management there have done a wonderful job in controlling and eradicating the virus. There are 508 people back at work there today.”

“So an outbreak can be manager, it can be controlled.”